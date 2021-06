Update: West Roxbury state rep says chairwoman must resign as well. The Globe reports Rivera apologized profusely for bemoaning "Westie whites" in a text to another member at some point during the nine-hour meeting. Although the few Whites from West Roxbury who actually testified during the hearing spoke in favor of doing away with exams for at least the coming school year, 10 of the 14 families who claimed to have been damaged by the vote in a failed lawsuit against the one-year exam elimination were from West Roxbury.