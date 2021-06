UFC president, Dana White believes Israel Adesanya still has a couple of more title defenses at middleweight before he cleans the division out. When Adesanya moved up in weight to light heavyweight to face Jan Blachowicz for the belt, many thought “The Last Stylebender” had cleared out the division. He already has beaten the likes of Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Kelvin Gastelum, and Derek Brunson among others. However, as Adesanya is set to rematch Vettori in the main event of UFC 263, White believes Adesanya still has work to do at 185lbs.