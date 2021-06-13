Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Castaic, CA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Castaic

Posted by 
Castaic Post
Castaic Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGZRu_0aSzybFD00

(CASTAIC, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.14 for gas in the Castaic area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Castaic area ranged from $3.95 per gallon to $4.43, with an average price of $4.14 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 31785 The Old Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

31785 The Old Rd, Castaic
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.43
$4.49
$4.59
$--

Chevron

27549 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$4.69
$--

Chevron

31515 Ridge Rte Rd, Castaic
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.09
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.19

76

31786 The Old Rd, Castaic
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.25
$4.41
$4.53
$--

Mobil

24010 Copper Hill Dr, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.25
$--
$--
$4.03

Mobil

27706 Mcbean Pkwy, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.03

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Schwartz Oil Company at 27241 Henry Mayo Dr. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Castaic Post

Castaic Post

Castaic, CA
3
Followers
20
Post
327
Views
ABOUT

With Castaic Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Castaic, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Mobil#Schwartz Oil Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Castaic, CAPosted by
Castaic Post

Save $0.48 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Castaic

(CASTAIC, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Castaic area offering savings of $0.48 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Schwartz Oil Company at 27241 Henry Mayo Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.43 at Mobil at 31785 The Old Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.