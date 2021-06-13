Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Castaic

(CASTAIC, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.14 for gas in the Castaic area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Castaic area ranged from $3.95 per gallon to $4.43, with an average price of $4.14 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 31785 The Old Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 31785 The Old Rd, Castaic

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.43 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ --

Chevron 27549 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ 4.69 $ --

Chevron 31515 Ridge Rte Rd, Castaic

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

76 31786 The Old Rd, Castaic

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ 4.41 $ 4.53 $ --

Mobil 24010 Copper Hill Dr, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ -- $ -- $ 4.03

Mobil 27706 Mcbean Pkwy, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.03

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Schwartz Oil Company at 27241 Henry Mayo Dr. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.