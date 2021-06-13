Cancel
Wailuku, HI

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Wailuku as of Sunday

Wailuku Journal
 8 days ago
(WAILUKU, HI) Are you paying too much for gas in Wailuku?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wailuku area was $3.71 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.29 to $3.93 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wailuku area appeared to be at Shell, at 137 W Kaahumanu Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wailuku area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

137 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$4.17
$--
$--

Hele

243 S Puunene Ave, Kahului
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.82
$4.02
$4.17
$4.26
card
card$3.92
$--
$4.47
$4.36

Texaco

2085 Main St, Wailuku
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.90
$--
$--
$--

Hele

1495 Lower Main St, Hawaii
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.44
$--

Texaco

130 W Kamehameha Ave, Kahului
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.07
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 540 Haleakala Hwy . As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wailuku, HI
With Wailuku Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

