High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Wailuku as of Sunday

(WAILUKU, HI) Are you paying too much for gas in Wailuku?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wailuku area was $3.71 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.29 to $3.93 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wailuku area appeared to be at Shell, at 137 W Kaahumanu Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wailuku area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 137 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.17 $ -- $ --

Hele 243 S Puunene Ave, Kahului

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.82 $ 4.02 $ 4.17 $ 4.26 card card $ 3.92 $ -- $ 4.47 $ 4.36

Texaco 2085 Main St, Wailuku

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hele 1495 Lower Main St, Hawaii

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.44 $ --

Texaco 130 W Kamehameha Ave, Kahului

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.07 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 540 Haleakala Hwy . As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.