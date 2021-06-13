Bicyclist taken to hospital after striking vehicle in Harrison Twp.

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after he ran into a vehicle in Harrison Twp. Saturday night, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported. Initial reports show that just before 10:15 p.m., a 20-year-old man was riding west along Ome Avenue and tried to cross North Dixie Drive. He hit the side of a car, which was traveling north on North Dixie Drive. After colliding with the car, the bicyclist rolled off the car and onto the street.