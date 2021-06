PARIS (AP) — Olivier Giroud has scored twice as France completed its European Championship warmup with a 3-0 home win against Bulgaria. Giroud hardly played for Chelsea this past season but his brace moved him onto 46 goals for Les Bleus. That's just five behind Thierry Henry’s national record of 51. Antoine Griezmann scored the first with a slick overhead kick that took a deflection off a defender in the 29th minute and moved him onto 37 international goals. Giroud turned in a cross from the right in the 83rd and was well set up by Wissam Ben Yedder in the 90th. France opens its Euro 2020 campaign next Tuesday against Germany in Munich.