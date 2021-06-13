Cancel
Faribault, MN

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Faribault

Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNy1J_0aSzyU1000

(FARIBAULT, MN) Gas prices vary across the Faribault area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Faribault area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 628 Central Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

628 Central Ave, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$2.95
$3.15
$--

Holiday

707 4Th St Nw, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.50
$--

Speedway

2519 N Lyndale Ave, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.35
$3.16

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 28 E Division St . As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Faribault Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

