Analysis shows most expensive gas in Faribault

(FARIBAULT, MN) Gas prices vary across the Faribault area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Faribault area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 628 Central Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 628 Central Ave, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ --

Holiday 707 4Th St Nw, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.50 $ --

Speedway 2519 N Lyndale Ave, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.16

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 28 E Division St . As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.