South Lake Tahoe, CA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0aSzyT8H00

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.66 for gas in the South Lake Tahoe area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.47 per gallon to $4.99, with an average price of $4.66 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the South Lake Tahoe area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.59
card
card$4.99
$--
$--
$4.59

Chevron

3651 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.99
$5.09
$5.19
$4.59

Chevron

2304 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.99
$5.09
$5.19
$4.59

US Gasoline

2470 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$--
card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$--

United Gas

913 Emerald Bay Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$--

Raley's

1020 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.19
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to American Gas at 2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.47 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With South Lake Tahoe Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

