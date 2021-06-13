Analysis shows most expensive gas in South Lake Tahoe

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.66 for gas in the South Lake Tahoe area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.47 per gallon to $4.99, with an average price of $4.66 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the South Lake Tahoe area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.59 card card $ 4.99 $ -- $ -- $ 4.59

Chevron 3651 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ 4.59

Chevron 2304 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ 4.59

US Gasoline 2470 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ -- card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

United Gas 913 Emerald Bay Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

Raley's 1020 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to American Gas at 2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.47 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.