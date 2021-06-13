Analysis shows most expensive gas in South Lake Tahoe
(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.66 for gas in the South Lake Tahoe area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.47 per gallon to $4.99, with an average price of $4.66 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the South Lake Tahoe area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.59
|card
card$4.99
$--
$--
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.99
$5.09
$5.19
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.99
$5.09
$5.19
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$--
|card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.19
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to American Gas at 2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.47 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.