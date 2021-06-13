Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hackettstown
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Hackettstown area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hackettstown area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hackettstown area appeared to be at Delta, at 69 E Mill Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.17
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.37
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.45
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 17 State Route 57. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.