Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hackettstown

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Hackettstown area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hackettstown area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hackettstown area appeared to be at Delta, at 69 E Mill Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Delta 69 E Mill Rd, Long Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 113 Us Highway 46, Budd Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.37 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.37

Phillips 66 43 E Mill Rd, Long Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 341 Us-46 E, Budd Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Delta Schooley'S Mtn Rd, Long Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 213 Mount Olive Rd, Budd Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 17 State Route 57. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.