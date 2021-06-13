Cancel
Mason City, IA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Mason City

Mason City Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cNvu_0aSzxvgi00

(MASON CITY, IA) Gas prices vary across the Mason City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.6, with an average price of $2.60 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mason City area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 813 N Federal Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

813 N Federal Ave, Mason City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.60
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

610 S Monroe Ave, Mason City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.60
$--
$--
$3.09

KWIK STAR

1316 4Th St Sw, Mason City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.60
$--
$3.20
$3.09

Kwik Star

1502 S Federal Ave, Mason City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.60
$2.50
$3.20
$3.09

Casey's

136112 Th St Nw, Mason City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.60
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

1607 S Federal Ave, Mason City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.60
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yesway at 1224 N Federal Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mason City, IA
ABOUT

With Mason City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

