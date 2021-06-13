Paying too much for gas Portsmouth? Analysis shows most expensive station
(PORTSMOUTH, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Portsmouth area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Portsmouth area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kroger, at 811 Gay St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Portsmouth area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.45
$3.75
$3.19
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.19
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.35
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 731 Main St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.