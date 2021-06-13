Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, OH

Paying too much for gas Portsmouth? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Portsmouth News Alert
Portsmouth News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emkw9_0aSzxiSV00

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Portsmouth area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Portsmouth area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kroger, at 811 Gay St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Portsmouth area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Kroger

811 Gay St, Portsmouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Marathon

1026 Gay St, Portsmouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19

Sunoco

1508 11Th St, Portsmouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Valero

2306 Gallia St, Portsmouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.45
$3.75
$3.19
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$--
$3.19

Super Quik

2926 Scioto Trl, Portsmouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

BP

2626 Gallia St, Portsmouth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.19
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 731 Main St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Portsmouth News Alert

Portsmouth News Alert

Portsmouth, OH
22
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portsmouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Kroger#Speedway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Portsmouth, OHPosted by
Portsmouth News Alert

Here’s the cheapest gas in Portsmouth Saturday

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) According to Portsmouth gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 1st Stop at 65 K Z Ratliff Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Kroger at 811 Gay St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.