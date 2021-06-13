Paying too much for gas Portsmouth? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Portsmouth area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Portsmouth area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kroger, at 811 Gay St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Portsmouth area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Kroger 811 Gay St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Marathon 1026 Gay St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Sunoco 1508 11Th St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2306 Gallia St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.19

Super Quik 2926 Scioto Trl, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

BP 2626 Gallia St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 731 Main St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.