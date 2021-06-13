Cancel
Rays' Michael Wacha: Working as opener

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWacha is slated to serve as the Rays' opening pitcher in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Since returning from the injured list May 23, Wacha hasn't covered more than three innings in any of his four appearances for Tampa Bay, so he likely won't be asked to work deep into Sunday's contest. Once Wacha exits, Josh Fleming will take over as the Rays' bulk reliever, and the lefty is the most likely Rays pitcher to factor into any decision.

www.cbssports.com
