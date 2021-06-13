Cancel
Dover, NH

Don’t overpay for gas in Dover: Analysis shows most expensive station

Dover Journal
 8 days ago
(DOVER, NH) Are you paying too much for gas in Dover?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dover area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.13, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cumberland Farms, at 42 School St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms

42 School St, Berwick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--

Cumberland Farms

216 Route 108, Somersworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.42
$3.79
$3.19

Shell

46 Central Ave, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$--
$--
$--

Shell

169 Silver St, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09

Irving

171 Silver St, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.45
$--

Shell

1 Long Hill Rd, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to AL Prime Energy at 237 Central Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

