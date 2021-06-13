Don’t overpay for gas in Dover: Analysis shows most expensive station

(DOVER, NH) Are you paying too much for gas in Dover?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dover area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.13, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cumberland Farms, at 42 School St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms 42 School St, Berwick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cumberland Farms 216 Route 108, Somersworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.42 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Shell 46 Central Ave, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 169 Silver St, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Irving 171 Silver St, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ --

Shell 1 Long Hill Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to AL Prime Energy at 237 Central Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.