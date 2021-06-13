Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison, AR

Paying too much for gas Harrison? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Harrison News Watch
Harrison News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnLff_0aSzxfoK00

(HARRISON, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Harrison?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Harrison area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Short Stop, at 825 Us-62-65 N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday:

Short Stop

825 Us-62-65 N, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.07
$3.21
$--

Shell

411 Us-62-65 N, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.14
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1001 Us-62-65 N, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.94
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$2.94

Spirit

705 N Main St, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

512 S Main St, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.44
$3.09

Kum & Go

524 Us-62-65 S, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 179 N Wal-Mart Dr. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Harrison News Watch

Harrison News Watch

Harrison, AR
19
Followers
17
Post
981
Views
ABOUT

With Harrison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrison, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Murphy Usa#N Wal Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Harrison, ARPosted by
Harrison News Watch

Harrison gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.23 per gallon

(HARRISON, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Harrison, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Harps at 5015 Us-62 E . Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.94 at Shell at 411 Us-62-65 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.