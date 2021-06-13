Paying too much for gas Harrison? Analysis shows most expensive station
(HARRISON, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Harrison?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Harrison area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Short Stop, at 825 Us-62-65 N.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.07
$3.21
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.14
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.94
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.44
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 179 N Wal-Mart Dr. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.