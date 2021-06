Walls went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Rangers. Walls have been enduring some expected struggles in his first taste of big-league pitching, but he seems to be trending in the right direction of late and has recorded at least one knock in four of his last five games. Plus, this was his first multi-hit game since his big-league debut May 22. The shortstop is hitting .262 with a .737 OPS on the season.