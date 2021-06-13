Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Norfolk

(NORFOLK, NE) Gas prices vary across the Norfolk area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Norfolk area ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hy-Vee, at 120 E Norfolk Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Hy-Vee 120 E Norfolk Ave, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 905 S 13Th St, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1220 N 1St St, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Casey's 1020 S 13 Th St, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Sinclair 1029 S 13Th St, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ -- $ --

Casey's 1020 W Benjamin Ave, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1300 W Monroe Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.