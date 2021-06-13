Cancel
Norfolk, NE

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Norfolk

Norfolk Journal
 8 days ago
(NORFOLK, NE) Gas prices vary across the Norfolk area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Norfolk area ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hy-Vee, at 120 E Norfolk Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Hy-Vee

120 E Norfolk Ave, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.49
$--

Shell

905 S 13Th St, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1220 N 1St St, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$--

Casey's

1020 S 13 Th St, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.07

Sinclair

1029 S 13Th St, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$--
$--

Casey's

1020 W Benjamin Ave, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1300 W Monroe Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Norfolk, NE
14
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
With Norfolk Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

