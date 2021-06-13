Cancel
MLB

Rays' Josh Fleming: Working behind opener

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Fleming is slated to serve as the Rays' bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Michael Wacha in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While filling a traditional starting role his last time out June 4 in Texas, Fleming gave up a season-high five runs and 10 hits while working seven innings in the loss, snapping a four-game winning streak in the process. The Rays are hopeful that by pitching behind Wacha, Fleming will be able to churn out better results, even though he'll likely be in store for fewer innings. Fleming still projects to work longer than any Rays pitcher Sunday, making him the most likely candidate to factor into any decision.

MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Collects sixth win

Fleming (6-4) allowed only one walk and struck out three over four scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over Baltimore. Michael Wacha opened the game, allowing a run in two innings before Fleming took over on the mound. That arrangement worked out well, as Tampa Bay took over the lead on Fleming's watch, and he was able to pick up his sixth win of the season. The southpaw has a 3.20 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB across 56.1 innings this season. He's started five of his 11 appearances, and he's tentatively scheduled to make his next outing in Seattle during next weekend's series. It's unclear if he'll work as a traditional starter or behind an opener.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Surrenders five runs in no-decision

Fleming pitched 6.1 innings against Seattle on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision. The left-hander looked to be in for a short outing after a second-inning grand slam by J.P. Crawford gave Seattle a 5-2 lead, but Fleming toughed out 6.1 innings and 110 pitches and ended up with a no-decision. He gave up five runs for the second time in his past three outings, though he had a four-inning, no-hit, no-run appearance between the two appearances. Fleming's lack of strikeouts -- he has fanned only 38 batters over 62.2 frames -- limits his fantasy appeal, but his 3.59 ERA and 1.07 WHIP are useful ratios. He has worked almost equally as a starter and bulk reliever this season, so it's unclear how he'll be deployed in his next outing.
MLBlibreinfo.world

Minor League Pitcher Tyler Zombro Drilled In The Head In Terrifying Video

Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro suffered a terrifying incident during a Thursday night game against the Norfolk Tides. During the Triple-A game, Zombro was drilled in the head on a line drive hit after throwing a pitch, and he immediately hit the ground as he appeared to be shaking. Eventually, medical personnel rushed him off on a stretcher.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Sam Long: Working behind opener Wednesday

Long is expected to serve as the Giants' primary pitcher behind opener Zack Littell in Wednesday's game in Texas, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Though he won't technically start in his MLB debut, Long is expected to slide into the rotation spot previously occupied by Logan Webb (shoulder), who moved to the injured list last week. After joining the Giants on a minor-league deal in free agency this offseason, the 25-year-old Long has quickly established himself as an intriguing prospect thus far during the minor-league season. Through six outings between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento, Long has posted a 1.99 ERA and 37:5 K:BB in 22.2 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .165 average.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Cedric Mullins, Orioles open series vs. rolling Rays

Cedric Mullins has emerged a franchise cornerstone for the Baltimore Orioles, who begin a three-game series against the host Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. The 26-year-old leadoff hitter is batting a team-high .323 with nine homers, 19 RBIs and nine stolen bases while playing stellar defense in centerfield. Now in...
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

White Sox Drop Series Opener to Rays

CHICAGO (AP) — Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. Tampa Bay improved to 43-24, 1 1/2 games ahead of the White Sox for the best record in the majors. The Rays have won seven of eight.
Relationship AdviceBleacher Report

Divorces That Need to Happen During 2021 MLB Trade Season

Hey, look: Things are beginning to heat up a bit in the trade market!. The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays came together for the biggest MLB in-season trade of the 2021 campaign. Rays shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Trevor Richards went to Milwaukee in exchange for Brewers relievers Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen.
MLBMLB

Mondesi's 3-run HR provides spark KC needs

For Adalberto Mondesi, it’s been a frustrating start to the season. Two stints on the injured list have limited the 25-year-old to only nine games for the Royals in the 2021 campaign. His absence was felt by a Kansas City team that wants to find its proper footing, but now he’s making sure his presence in the lineup is being heard.
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Adalberto Mondesi could return for Royals in finale vs. Tigers

Adalberto Mondesi was activated from the 10-day injured list before the Kansas City Royals' Tuesday game, though he didn't appear in the contest. He was standing in the on-deck circle when the last out was made in the Royals' 4-3 loss to the visiting Detroit Tigers. The plan was to...
MLBABC Action News

Rays opening stadium up to capacity for rest of season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced Tuesday it will increase capacity at Tropicana Field to 25,000 fans, which is the current capacity for the rest of the season. The move by the Rays comes vaccination rates across Florida creep up above 50 percent in many areas. The...
Fleming, COSterling Journal-Advocate

Serrato, Japp leading Fleming track into final weeks

As Fleming track gears up for the eventual state meet later this month, the Wildcats checked one more regular-season competitio. On Friday at the Platte Valley Meet No. 2 in Kersey, the Wildcats enjoyed some strong performances from their boys and girls. The team, though small, reined in four top-10 finishes. Madisyn Serrato and Nolan Japp led the way.
MLBsuperhits935.com

White Sox shutout the Rays 3-0 behind the pitching of Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel fired seven shutout innings as the White Sox blanked the Rays 3-0 in Chicago. Keuchel moved to 6-and-1 with the win. Liam Hendriks posted his 18th save. Danny Mendick plated a run and Adam Engel homered for the Sox, who have won five-of-six. Shane McClanahan allowed three runs,...
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Rich Hill, Rays open four-game series against Mariners

Rich Hill realizes it's a sticky situation. Still, the veteran Tampa Bay Rays pitcher, who will start the opener of a four-game series in Seattle on Thursday, had a unique take when asked about Major League Baseball's new ban on grip-enhancing substances. While baseball is being criticized forinstituting the rule...
MLB995qyk.com

Tropicana Field Will Be Open To Full Capacity Through The End Of The Rays Season

The Tampa Bay Rays announced that Tropicana Field will be open to full capacity for the rest of the 2021 baseball schedule starting on July 5th. Full capacity at the Tropicana Field is 25,000 because they closed the 300 level seating for the 2019 season. Masks will be optional for fully vaccinated people and people two and older who are not fully vaccinated will always be required to wear a face mask at the stadium.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

AFC Notes: Browns, Fisher, Broncos, Fleming

The Browns made some front office hires recently, and for one spot they simply plucked a player off their roster. Cleveland has hired Anthony Fabiano as a scouting assistant, the team announced in a release alongside a bunch of other names. Fabiano is a 2016 UDFA from Harvard, who spent the past handful of years bouncing around the bottom of various teams’ rosters as an offensive lineman.