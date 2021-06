Pederson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Cardinals. Pederson went deep in the fourth inning for his third home run in as many games and ninth of the season. The 29-year-old has been known to be a streaky performer in the past, so fantasy managers should enjoy the current surge while it lasts. He's bumped his OPS up to .779 with the strong stretch of games.