Corsicana, TX

Where’s the most expensive gas in Corsicana?

Corsicana Updates
 8 days ago
(CORSICANA, TX) Gas prices vary across the Corsicana area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Corsicana area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 2119 E Sh-31 .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Corsicana area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

2119 E Sh-31 , Corsicana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Valero

2050 Sh-31 E, Corsicana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Shell

2809 N Beaton St, Corsicana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$2.99

Shell

2901 Us-287 S, Corsicana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$--
$2.99

Exxon

2900 S Us-287, Corsicana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Exxon

1961 E 7Th Ave, Corsicana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$2.99
$3.09
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 201 S 15Th St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

