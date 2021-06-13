Cancel
Watertown, WI

Don’t overpay for gas in Watertown: Analysis shows most expensive station

Watertown Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Pcl8_0aSzxXhO00

(WATERTOWN, WI) Gas prices vary across the Watertown area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Watertown area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $2.84 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Watertown area appeared to be at Clark, at 1002 S 3Rd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Clark

1002 S 3Rd St, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.24
$3.54
$--

Clark

1429 E Main St, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

330 Summit Ave, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.34
$3.74
$2.94

Kwik Trip

1731 S Church St, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.54
$2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 104 N Church St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

