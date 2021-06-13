Paying too much for gas Angleton? Analysis shows most expensive station
(ANGLETON, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.61 for gas in the Angleton area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Angleton area ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.61 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Buc-ee's, at 931 Sl-274.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.84
$2.98
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.13
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$2.99
$--
$2.69
|card
card$--
$2.99
$--
$2.69
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1000 N Velasco Rd. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.