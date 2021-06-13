Cancel
Angleton, TX

Paying too much for gas Angleton? Analysis shows most expensive station

Angleton Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0aSzxWof00

(ANGLETON, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.61 for gas in the Angleton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Angleton area ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.61 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Buc-ee's, at 931 Sl-274.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Buc-ee's

931 Sl-274, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.84
$2.98
$2.79

Buc-ee's

2299 E Mulberry St, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.13
$2.79

Chevron

2100 S Velasco St, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89

Valero

1235 E Mulberry St, Angleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.65
$2.99
$--
$2.69
card
card$--
$2.99
$--
$2.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1000 N Velasco Rd. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Angleton, TX
With Angleton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Angleton, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
#Gas Prices#Buc Ee#Citgo
