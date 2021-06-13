Paying too much for gas Angleton? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ANGLETON, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.61 for gas in the Angleton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Angleton area ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.61 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Buc-ee's, at 931 Sl-274.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Buc-ee's 931 Sl-274, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.84 $ 2.98 $ 2.79

Buc-ee's 2299 E Mulberry St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.13 $ 2.79

Chevron 2100 S Velasco St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 1235 E Mulberry St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.69 card card $ -- $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1000 N Velasco Rd. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.