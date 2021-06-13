Cancel
Glasgow, KY

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Glasgow

Glasgow Daily
Glasgow Daily
 8 days ago
(GLASGOW, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Glasgow?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.93, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Glasgow area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Glasgow area appeared to be at Minit Mart, at 557 S L Rogers Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Minit Mart

557 S L Rogers Blvd, Glasgow
card$2.93
$3.38
$3.10

Speedway

601 Grandview Ave, Glasgow
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.49
$3.09

BP

1620 S Green St, Glasgow
card$2.89
$3.10

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 499 Lexington Dr. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Glasgow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

