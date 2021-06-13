Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Glasgow

(GLASGOW, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Glasgow?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.93, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Glasgow area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Glasgow area appeared to be at Minit Mart, at 557 S L Rogers Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Minit Mart 557 S L Rogers Blvd, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.38 $ -- $ 3.10

Speedway 601 Grandview Ave, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

BP 1620 S Green St, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.10

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 499 Lexington Dr. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.