Clarksburg, WV

Paying too much for gas Clarksburg? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Clarksburg News Alert
Clarksburg News Alert
 8 days ago
(CLARKSBURG, WV) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Clarksburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Clarksburg area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.07 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clarksburg area appeared to be at BP, at 4399 Buckhannon Pk.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Clarksburg area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

BP

4399 Buckhannon Pk, Quiet Dell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.47
$3.77
$3.29

Exxon

Wv-20, Quiet Dell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.29

Sheetz

101 Stoneybrooke Rd, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.80
$3.29

Go Mart

408 Buckhannon Pike, Nutter Fort
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.25
$--
$3.09

Speedway

1612 Buckhannon Pike, Nutter Fort
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.29

BP

604 Wilsonburg Rd, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.75
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 200 Emily Dr. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clarksburg, WV
16
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clarksburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

