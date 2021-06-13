Paying too much for gas Clarksburg? Analysis shows most expensive station
(CLARKSBURG, WV) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Clarksburg area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Clarksburg area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.07 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clarksburg area appeared to be at BP, at 4399 Buckhannon Pk.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Clarksburg area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.47
$3.77
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.80
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.75
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 200 Emily Dr. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.