Paying too much for gas Clarksburg? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CLARKSBURG, WV) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Clarksburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Clarksburg area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.07 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clarksburg area appeared to be at BP, at 4399 Buckhannon Pk.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Clarksburg area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

BP 4399 Buckhannon Pk, Quiet Dell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.29

Exxon Wv-20, Quiet Dell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sheetz 101 Stoneybrooke Rd, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.80 $ 3.29

Go Mart 408 Buckhannon Pike, Nutter Fort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 1612 Buckhannon Pike, Nutter Fort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

BP 604 Wilsonburg Rd, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 200 Emily Dr. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.