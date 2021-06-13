Analysis shows most expensive gas in Kingsville

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Kingsville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kingsville area was $2.69 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kingsville area appeared to be at Shell, at 730 W Corral Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 730 W Corral Ave, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Valero 227 W King Ave, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.89

Exxon 2609 S Brahma Blvd, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 525 S 14Th St, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 2700 South Us-77 Bypass, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.22 $ 3.72 $ 2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1451 N Us Highway 77 Byp. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.