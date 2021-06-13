Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsville, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Kingsville

Posted by 
Kingsville Voice
Kingsville Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqgeX_0aSzxTAU00

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Kingsville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kingsville area was $2.69 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kingsville area appeared to be at Shell, at 730 W Corral Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

730 W Corral Ave, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Valero

227 W King Ave, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.89

Exxon

2609 S Brahma Blvd, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Valero

525 S 14Th St, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.59
$--

Shell

2700 South Us-77 Bypass, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.22
$3.72
$2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1451 N Us Highway 77 Byp. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kingsville Voice

Kingsville Voice

Kingsville, TX
2
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsville, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell#Love S Travel Stop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Kingsville, TXPosted by
Kingsville Voice

Kingsville gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Kingsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon. H-E-B at 409 E Kleberg Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 730 W Corral Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Kingsville, TXPosted by
Kingsville Voice

Save $0.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Kingsville

(KINGSVILLE, TX) According to Kingsville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 1451 N Us Highway 77 Byp. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 730 W Corral Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.