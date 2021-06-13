Paying too much for gas Ada? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ADA, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Ada?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ada area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Country Store, at 524 W Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ada area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store 524 W Main St, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Love's Country Store 300 N Mississippi Ave, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

D & W Quick Stop 930 W Main St, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ada Travel Stop 145 Cr-35, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Phillips 66 1500 N Country Club Rd, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.31 $ 2.84

Gas n Go 16100 Ok-1, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.32 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1621 Lonnie Abbott Blvd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.