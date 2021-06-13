Cancel
Ada, OK

Paying too much for gas Ada? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Ada Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04exep_0aSzxSHl00

(ADA, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Ada?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ada area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Country Store, at 524 W Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ada area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store

524 W Main St, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.04
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--

Love's Country Store

300 N Mississippi Ave, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.04
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--

D & W Quick Stop

930 W Main St, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Ada Travel Stop

145 Cr-35, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.83

Phillips 66

1500 N Country Club Rd, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.31
$2.84

Gas n Go

16100 Ok-1, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.32
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1621 Lonnie Abbott Blvd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ada, OK
ABOUT

With Ada Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Ada, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
