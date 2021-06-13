High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Moss Point as of Sunday

(MOSS POINT, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.65 for gas in the Moss Point area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Moss Point area ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.65 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 6318 Ms-613.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Moss Point area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 6318 Ms-613, Moss Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 3505 Old Mobile Ave, Pascagoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 6705 Ms-63, Moss Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 2.74 $ 3.08 $ 3.47 $ --

Chevron 3602 Ingalls Ave, Pascagoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

3 G's 5725 Telephone Rd, Pascagoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 6627 Ms-63, Moss Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dodge's Store at 824 Us-90. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.