Moss Point, MS

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Moss Point as of Sunday

Moss Point News Alert
Moss Point News Alert
 8 days ago
(MOSS POINT, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.65 for gas in the Moss Point area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Moss Point area ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.65 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 6318 Ms-613.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Moss Point area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

6318 Ms-613, Moss Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

3505 Old Mobile Ave, Pascagoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Pilot

6705 Ms-63, Moss Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$2.74
$3.08
$3.47
$--

Chevron

3602 Ingalls Ave, Pascagoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

3 G's

5725 Telephone Rd, Pascagoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

6627 Ms-63, Moss Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dodge's Store at 824 Us-90. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Moss Point News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Marathon#Dodge
