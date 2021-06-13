High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Moss Point as of Sunday
(MOSS POINT, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.65 for gas in the Moss Point area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Moss Point area ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.65 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 6318 Ms-613.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Moss Point area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$2.74
$3.08
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dodge's Store at 824 Us-90. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.