Culpeper, VA

Are you overpaying for gas in Culpeper? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Culpeper Times
 8 days ago
(CULPEPER, VA) Gas prices vary across the Culpeper area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Culpeper area was $2.82 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $2.93 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Culpeper area appeared to be at Shell, at 16176 Bennett Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

16176 Bennett Rd, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.93
$3.39
$3.79
$2.93

BP

1401 S Main St, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Shell

1314 Orange Rd, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

CITGO

1350 Orange Rd, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Exxon

591 Madison Rd, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.89
$3.22
$3.59
$2.99

Shell

500 James Madison Hwy, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
$2.85
$3.31
$3.61
$3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 16100 Ira Hoffman Ln. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Culpeper Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

