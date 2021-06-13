Are you overpaying for gas in Culpeper? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CULPEPER, VA) Gas prices vary across the Culpeper area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Culpeper area was $2.82 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $2.93 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Culpeper area appeared to be at Shell, at 16176 Bennett Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 16176 Bennett Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.93

BP 1401 S Main St, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 1314 Orange Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

CITGO 1350 Orange Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Exxon 591 Madison Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.22 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Shell 500 James Madison Hwy, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 16100 Ira Hoffman Ln. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.