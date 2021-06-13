Cancel
Hobart, IN

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Hobart

 8 days ago
(HOBART, IN) Gas prices vary across the Hobart area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hobart area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 22 Eb I-90 Service Plaza.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

22 Eb I-90 Service Plaza, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.74

Sunoco

22 Wb I-90 Service Plaza, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.77

Petro BP

3001 Grant St, Gary
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$3.58

Flying J

1401 Ripley St, Lake Station
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.21
$3.49
$3.86
$3.59
card
card$3.21
$3.54
$3.93
$3.65

Mr Fuel

1235 Ripley St, Lake Station
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.49
$3.86
$3.49
card
card$3.21
$3.54
$3.93
$3.55

BP

1201 Ripley St, Lake Station
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.61
$4.21
$3.62

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3134 E 79Th Ave. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

