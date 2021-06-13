Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Hobart

(HOBART, IN) Gas prices vary across the Hobart area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hobart area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 22 Eb I-90 Service Plaza.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 22 Eb I-90 Service Plaza, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.74

Sunoco 22 Wb I-90 Service Plaza, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.77

Petro BP 3001 Grant St, Gary

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ 3.58

Flying J 1401 Ripley St, Lake Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.21 $ 3.49 $ 3.86 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.21 $ 3.54 $ 3.93 $ 3.65

Mr Fuel 1235 Ripley St, Lake Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.86 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.21 $ 3.54 $ 3.93 $ 3.55

BP 1201 Ripley St, Lake Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.61 $ 4.21 $ 3.62

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3134 E 79Th Ave. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.