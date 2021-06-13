Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgecrest, CA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Ridgecrest?

Posted by 
Ridgecrest News Watch
Ridgecrest News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0aSzxJaS00

(RIDGECREST, CA) Gas prices vary across the Ridgecrest area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.82 per gallon to $4.39, with an average price of $3.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ridgecrest area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ridgecrest area appeared to be at Shell, at 301 N China Lake Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

301 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1631 S China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$4.69
$--

Flyers

207 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$4.19
card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.19

Kwik Serv

841 N Downs St, Ridgecrest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to NEX Autoport at 150 N Richmond Rd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest, CA
11
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ridgecrest News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#China Lake#Shell#Nex Autoport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Ridgecrest, CAPosted by
Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.50 per gallon

(RIDGECREST, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Ridgecrest area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip at 345 S China Lake Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 301 N China Lake Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.