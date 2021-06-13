Where’s the most expensive gas in Ridgecrest?

(RIDGECREST, CA) Gas prices vary across the Ridgecrest area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.82 per gallon to $4.39, with an average price of $3.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ridgecrest area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ridgecrest area appeared to be at Shell, at 301 N China Lake Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 301 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1631 S China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ 4.69 $ --

Flyers 207 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.19

Kwik Serv 841 N Downs St, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to NEX Autoport at 150 N Richmond Rd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.