Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, TX

Paying too much for gas Dayton? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Dayton News Watch
Dayton News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0aSzxHp000

(DAYTON, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.69 for gas in the Dayton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.84, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dayton area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dayton area appeared to be at Chevron, at 303 Fm-563.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dayton area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

303 Fm-563, Liberty
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1520 Us-90, Liberty
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 502 N Cleveland St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dayton News Watch

Dayton News Watch

Dayton, TX
5
Followers
17
Post
632
Views
ABOUT

With Dayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, TX
City
Dayton, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Dayton, TXPosted by
Dayton News Watch

This is the cheapest gas in Dayton right now

(DAYTON, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Dayton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon. Conoco at 403 E Us-90 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 1413 Us-90, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.
Dayton, TXPosted by
Dayton News Watch

Here’s the cheapest gas in Dayton Saturday

(DAYTON, TX) According to Dayton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas. Conoco at 403 E Us-90 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 303 Fm-563, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.