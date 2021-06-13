Cancel
Beckley, WV

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Beckley

Beckley Bulletin
Beckley Bulletin
 8 days ago
(BECKLEY, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Beckley?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Beckley area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.11, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 500 Vankirk Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

500 Vankirk Dr, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.71
$3.25

Go Mart

2100 Harper Rd, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$3.30

Sheetz

2881 Robert Byrd Dr, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.80
$3.25

Kroger

1734 Harper Rd, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.30
$3.55
$--

BP

3604 Robert C Byrd Dr, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.30
$3.65
$--

Liberty

813 N Eisenhower Dr, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.30
$--
$3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1220 N Eisenhower Dr. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Beckley, WV
ABOUT

With Beckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

