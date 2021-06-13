Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Beckley

(BECKLEY, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Beckley?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Beckley area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.11, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 500 Vankirk Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 500 Vankirk Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ 3.25

Go Mart 2100 Harper Rd, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 3.30

Sheetz 2881 Robert Byrd Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.80 $ 3.25

Kroger 1734 Harper Rd, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 3.55 $ --

BP 3604 Robert C Byrd Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ --

Liberty 813 N Eisenhower Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ -- $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1220 N Eisenhower Dr. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.