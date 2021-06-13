Cancel
Ukiah, CA

Are you overpaying for gas in Ukiah? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Ukiah Bulletin
Ukiah Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ueS0G_0aSzxF3Y00

(UKIAH, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.08 for gas in the Ukiah area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ukiah area ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.08 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ukiah area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1460 N Lovers Ln.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1460 N Lovers Ln, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$4.65

Valero

1450 N State St, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.17
$4.37
$4.57
$4.27
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.65
$4.35

Chevron

605 E Perkins St, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.09
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.19

Chevron

1099 S State St, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

50 W Lake Rd, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Express Gas at 390 E Gobbi St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ukiah, CA
