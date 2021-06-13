Are you overpaying for gas in Ukiah? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(UKIAH, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.08 for gas in the Ukiah area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ukiah area ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.08 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ukiah area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1460 N Lovers Ln.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$4.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.17
$4.37
$4.57
$4.27
|card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.65
$4.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.09
|card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.15
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Express Gas at 390 E Gobbi St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.