Are you overpaying for gas in Ukiah? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(UKIAH, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.08 for gas in the Ukiah area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ukiah area ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.08 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ukiah area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1460 N Lovers Ln.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1460 N Lovers Ln, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ 4.65

Valero 1450 N State St, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 4.57 $ 4.27 card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.35

Chevron 605 E Perkins St, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.19

Chevron 1099 S State St, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 50 W Lake Rd, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Express Gas at 390 E Gobbi St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.