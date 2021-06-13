Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Benton Harbor

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Benton Harbor area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.16 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Benton Harbor area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Benton Harbor area appeared to be at BP, at 4107 Red Arrow Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

BP 4107 Red Arrow Hwy, Stevensville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.56 $ 3.19

Shell 4781 Territorial Rd, Benton Harbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Pilot 1860 E Napier Ave, Benton Harbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.88 $ 3.60

Marathon 1691 Mi-139, Benton Harbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.86 $ --

CITGO 2501 Niles Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.45 $ 3.18

Marathon 2805 Niles Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.96 $ 3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Admiral at 4318 Red Arrow Hwy. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.