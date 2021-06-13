Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton Harbor, MI

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Benton Harbor

Posted by 
Benton Harbor News Flash
Benton Harbor News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1np4na_0aSzxDI600

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Benton Harbor area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.16 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Benton Harbor area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Benton Harbor area appeared to be at BP, at 4107 Red Arrow Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

BP

4107 Red Arrow Hwy, Stevensville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.56
$3.19

Shell

4781 Territorial Rd, Benton Harbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.29

Pilot

1860 E Napier Ave, Benton Harbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.42
$3.88
$3.60

Marathon

1691 Mi-139, Benton Harbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.86
$--

CITGO

2501 Niles Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.45
$3.18

Marathon

2805 Niles Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.96
$3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Admiral at 4318 Red Arrow Hwy. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor, MI
8
Followers
18
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Benton Harbor News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Bp#Bp#Red Arrow Hwy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Benton Harbor, MIPosted by
Benton Harbor News Flash

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Benton Harbor

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) According to Benton Harbor gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 4781 Territorial Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.1 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.17 at Pilot at 1860 E Napier Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Benton Harbor, MIPosted by
Benton Harbor News Flash

4-Day Weather Forecast For Benton Harbor

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Benton Harbor: Sunday, June 20: Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, June 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the