Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bemidji

(BEMIDJI, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Bemidji?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bemidji area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bemidji area appeared to be at Cenex, at 555 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bemidji area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 555 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ --

Shell 2409 Hannah Ave, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Simonson 1820 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Clark 423 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.99

ARCO 405 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Cenex 320 3Rd St Nw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.06 $ 3.40 $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 2211 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.