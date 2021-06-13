Cancel
Bemidji, MN

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bemidji

Bemidji Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jhYc_0aSzxCPN00

(BEMIDJI, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Bemidji?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bemidji area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bemidji area appeared to be at Cenex, at 555 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bemidji area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

555 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw, Bemidji
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.04
$3.29
$--

Shell

2409 Hannah Ave, Bemidji
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Simonson

1820 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw, Bemidji
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19

Clark

423 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.09
$2.99

ARCO

405 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.19
$3.09

Cenex

320 3Rd St Nw, Bemidji
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.06
$3.40
$3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 2211 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

