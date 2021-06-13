Don’t overpay for gas in Thomasville: Analysis shows most expensive station
(THOMASVILLE, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Thomasville area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.81 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Thomasville area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1334 W Jackson St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Thomasville area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$--
|Regular
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.74
$3.09
|Regular
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.59
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 11471 Moultrie Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.