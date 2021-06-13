Cancel
Thomasville, GA

Don’t overpay for gas in Thomasville: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Thomasville Post
Thomasville Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0aSzxBWe00

(THOMASVILLE, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Thomasville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.81 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Thomasville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1334 W Jackson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Thomasville area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

BP

1334 W Jackson St, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.79
$3.09

Shell

2103 Smith Ave, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$--

BP

2112 Smith Ave, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.74
$3.09

Quick Buys

1818 County Line Rd, Thomasville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.59
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 11471 Moultrie Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Thomasville Post

Thomasville Post

Thomasville, GA
ABOUT

With Thomasville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

