Don’t overpay for gas in Thomasville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(THOMASVILLE, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Thomasville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.81 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Thomasville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1334 W Jackson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Thomasville area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1334 W Jackson St, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Shell 2103 Smith Ave, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

BP 2112 Smith Ave, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Quick Buys 1818 County Line Rd, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 11471 Moultrie Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.