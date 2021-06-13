Analysis shows most expensive gas in Rolla

(ROLLA, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Rolla area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rolla area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at ZX, at 1100 N Bishop Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

ZX 1100 N Bishop Ave, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Moto Mart 200 Us-63, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.97 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Mobil 1710 N Bishop Ave, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.38 $ 2.89

ZX 1044 Kingshighway, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Casey's 808 E Hwy 72, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Break Time 1805 N Bishop Ave, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ZX at 1100 N Bishop Ave. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.