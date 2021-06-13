Cancel
Rolla, MO

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Rolla

Posted by 
Rolla Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TBA8x_0aSzxAdv00

(ROLLA, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Rolla area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rolla area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at ZX, at 1100 N Bishop Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

ZX

1100 N Bishop Ave, Rolla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89

Moto Mart

200 Us-63, Rolla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.97
$3.19
$2.89

Mobil

1710 N Bishop Ave, Rolla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.38
$2.89

ZX

1044 Kingshighway, Rolla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89

Casey's

808 E Hwy 72, Rolla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Break Time

1805 N Bishop Ave, Rolla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ZX at 1100 N Bishop Ave. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Rolla Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

