Mcminnville, TN

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Mcminnville

Posted by 
Mcminnville Bulletin
Mcminnville Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVxll_0aSzx9qR00

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Mcminnville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mcminnville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mcminnville area appeared to be at Shell, at 1606 New Smithville Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1606 New Smithville Hwy, McMinnville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Shell

710 N Chancery, McMinnville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Shell

906 North Chancery St, McMinnville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kroger at 1410 Sparta St. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Mcminnville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

