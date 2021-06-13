Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Mcminnville

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Mcminnville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mcminnville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mcminnville area appeared to be at Shell, at 1606 New Smithville Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1606 New Smithville Hwy, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 710 N Chancery, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 906 North Chancery St, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kroger at 1410 Sparta St. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.