Are you overpaying for gas in Ruston? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(RUSTON, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Ruston?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ruston area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ruston area appeared to be at Shell, at 1705 N Service Rd E.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.85
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.27
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 1601 S Vienna St. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.