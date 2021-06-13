Cancel
Ruston, LA

Are you overpaying for gas in Ruston? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Ruston News Watch
Ruston News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0aSzx74z00

(RUSTON, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Ruston?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ruston area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ruston area appeared to be at Shell, at 1705 N Service Rd E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1705 N Service Rd E, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.85
$3.09

Shell

1408 N Trenton St, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.27
$3.67
$--

76

2113 Farmerville Hwy, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$2.95

Shell

1500 S Vienna St, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.18
$3.47
$--

Exxon

100 Woodward Ave, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

110 Woodward Ave, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 1601 S Vienna St. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

