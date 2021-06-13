Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ponca City, OK

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Ponca City as of Sunday

Posted by 
Ponca City Daily
Ponca City Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qQfu_0aSzx6CG00

(PONCA CITY, OK) Gas prices vary across the Ponca City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ponca City area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 3150 E Us-60.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ponca City area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

3150 E Us-60, McCord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

OC store

64464 W Us-60, McCord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.70
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1115 E Prospect Ave. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City, OK
13
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ponca City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponca City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
Ponca City, OK
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Valero#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Ponca City, OKPosted by
Ponca City Daily

Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ponca City

(PONCA CITY, OK) According to Ponca City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1115 E Prospect Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 3150 E Us-60, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.