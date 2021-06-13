High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Ponca City as of Sunday

(PONCA CITY, OK) Gas prices vary across the Ponca City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ponca City area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 3150 E Us-60.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ponca City area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 3150 E Us-60, McCord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

OC store 64464 W Us-60, McCord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1115 E Prospect Ave. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.