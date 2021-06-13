Are you overpaying for gas in Key West? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(KEY WEST, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.19 for gas in the Key West area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Key West area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1900 N Roosevelt Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Key West area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1900 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1890 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.56 $ 3.89 $ --

Chevron 1126 Truman Ave, Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Mobil 1127 Truman Ave, Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.56 $ 3.89 $ --

Shell 3032 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.56 $ 3.84 $ 2.98

Exxon 3700 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Owens at 2106 N Roosevelt Blvd. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.