Are you overpaying for gas in Jasper? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(JASPER, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Jasper area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jasper area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jasper area appeared to be at Chevron, at Al-269.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jasper area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.28
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.33
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fuel Co at 217 N Waltson Bridge Rd . As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.