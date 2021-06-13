Cancel
Jasper, AL

Are you overpaying for gas in Jasper? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Jasper News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UvDm_0aSzx3Y500

(JASPER, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Jasper area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jasper area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jasper area appeared to be at Chevron, at Al-269.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jasper area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

Al-269, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.29

Chevron

475 Al-195 N, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

209 Us-78 W, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

3600 Us-78 E, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

1655 Al-5, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$3.25

Love's Travel Stop

83 Carl Cannon Blvd, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.28
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.33

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fuel Co at 217 N Waltson Bridge Rd . As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jasper, AL
21
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jasper News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

