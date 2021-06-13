Are you overpaying for gas in Jasper? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(JASPER, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Jasper area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jasper area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jasper area appeared to be at Chevron, at Al-269.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jasper area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron Al-269, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Chevron 475 Al-195 N, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 209 Us-78 W, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 3600 Us-78 E, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1655 Al-5, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Love's Travel Stop 83 Carl Cannon Blvd, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.33

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fuel Co at 217 N Waltson Bridge Rd . As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.