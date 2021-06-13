Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montrose, CO

Are you overpaying for gas in Montrose? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Montrose Voice
Montrose Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsOPz_0aSzx2fM00

(MONTROSE, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Montrose?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Montrose area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.26 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Montrose area appeared to be at Conoco, at 2127 E Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

2127 E Main St, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49

Golden Gate Petroleum

1426 Ogden Rd, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.30
$3.50
$3.70
$--

Shell

1301 E Main St, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.54
$3.79
$3.39

Exxon

1440 N Townsend Ave, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.89
$3.49

Sinclair

1103 S Townsend Ave, Montrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.53
$3.78
$3.36

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 1910 N Townsend Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Montrose Voice

Montrose Voice

Montrose, CO
9
Followers
20
Post
901
Views
ABOUT

With Montrose Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montrose, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#N Townsend Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Montrose, COPosted by
Montrose Voice

Check out these homes for sale in Montrose now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Brady Todd, Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land, LLC, O: 970-921-5331, bradytodd.realty@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Great mountain property..secluded yet close to Western Colorado Town of Crawford.
Montrose, COPosted by
Montrose Voice

Here’s the cheapest gas in Montrose Saturday

(MONTROSE, CO) According to Montrose gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas. Phillips 66 at 938 S Townsend Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 1440 N Townsend Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.