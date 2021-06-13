Are you overpaying for gas in Montrose? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(MONTROSE, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Montrose?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Montrose area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.26 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Montrose area appeared to be at Conoco, at 2127 E Main St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$3.30
$3.50
$3.70
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.54
$3.79
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.89
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.53
$3.78
$3.36
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 1910 N Townsend Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.