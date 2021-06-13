Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kailua-kona, HI

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Kailua Kona

Posted by 
Kailua-Kona News Beat
Kailua-Kona News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0aSzx1md00

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Gas prices vary across the Kailua Kona area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.61 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kailua Kona area ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.3, with an average price of $4.15 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kailua Kona area appeared to be at 76, at 74-5035 Queen Ka'Ahumanu Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

76

74-5035 Queen Ka'Ahumanu Hwy, Kailua Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.20
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.30
$4.55
$--
$--

Shell

76-274 Lako St, Kailua Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.24
$--
$--
$--

Aloha

75-5700 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.22
$--
$--
$--

Aloha

75-934 Henry St, Kailua Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.22
$--
$--
$--

Aloha

78-6831 Alii Dr, Keauhou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.21
$--
$--
$--

Hele

74-5590 Palani Rd Ste 30, Kailua Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 73-5600 Maiau St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kailua-Kona News Beat

Kailua-Kona News Beat

Kailua-Kona, HI
2
Followers
13
Post
23
Views
ABOUT

With Kailua-Kona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Traffic
City
Kailua, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
Kailua-kona, HIPosted by
Kailua-Kona News Beat

Kailua Kona gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Depending on where you fill up in Kailua Kona, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 73-5600 Maiau St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 74-5035 Queen Ka'Ahumanu Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.3.