Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Kailua Kona

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Gas prices vary across the Kailua Kona area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.61 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kailua Kona area ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.3, with an average price of $4.15 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kailua Kona area appeared to be at 76, at 74-5035 Queen Ka'Ahumanu Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

76 74-5035 Queen Ka'Ahumanu Hwy, Kailua Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.20 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.30 $ 4.55 $ -- $ --

Shell 76-274 Lako St, Kailua Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

Aloha 75-5700 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.22 $ -- $ -- $ --

Aloha 75-934 Henry St, Kailua Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.22 $ -- $ -- $ --

Aloha 78-6831 Alii Dr, Keauhou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.21 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hele 74-5590 Palani Rd Ste 30, Kailua Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 73-5600 Maiau St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.