High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Butte as of Sunday

(BUTTE, MT) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Butte area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Butte area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Butte area appeared to be at Exxon, at 531 S Montana St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 531 S Montana St, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.21

Conoco 901 E Front St, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1370 Harrison Ave, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.21

Conoco 1900 S Montana St, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2324 S Montana, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.21

Exxon 901 N Excelsior Ave, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 122000 N Browns Gulch Rd. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.