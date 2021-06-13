Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte, MT

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Butte as of Sunday

Posted by 
Butte Times
Butte Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCjsG_0aSzx0tu00

(BUTTE, MT) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Butte area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Butte area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Butte area appeared to be at Exxon, at 531 S Montana St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

531 S Montana St, Butte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.21

Conoco

901 E Front St, Butte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1370 Harrison Ave, Butte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.21

Conoco

1900 S Montana St, Butte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2324 S Montana, Butte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.21

Exxon

901 N Excelsior Ave, Butte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 122000 N Browns Gulch Rd. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Butte Times

Butte Times

Butte, MT
5
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Butte Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte, MT
Traffic
City
Butte, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Butte, MTPosted by
Butte Times

Check out these homes on the Butte market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This home is a two bedroom, one bath cottage style with a glassed in front porch. Laundry is on the main floor. It has
Butte, MTPosted by
Butte Times

Butte gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BUTTE, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Butte area offering savings of $0.02 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 122000 N Browns Gulch Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 531 S Montana St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.