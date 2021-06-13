Where’s the most expensive gas in Seneca?

(SENECA, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Seneca?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Seneca area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Seneca area appeared to be at Snow Creek Country Store , at 490 Tokeena Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Snow Creek Country Store 490 Tokeena Rd, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 15802 Wells Hwy, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 12099 Wells Hwy, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.74 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

Exxon 1503 Blue Ridge Blvd, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.14 $ 3.04

Exxon 10941 Clemson Blvd, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.74 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.04

Spinx 507 Bypass Us-123, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Xpress Fuels at 508 E North 1St St. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.