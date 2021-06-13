Cancel
Seneca, SC

Where’s the most expensive gas in Seneca?

Posted by 
Seneca News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0aSzwz6z00

(SENECA, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Seneca?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Seneca area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Seneca area appeared to be at Snow Creek Country Store , at 490 Tokeena Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Snow Creek Country Store

490 Tokeena Rd, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$--
$2.99

Marathon

15802 Wells Hwy, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

12099 Wells Hwy, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.09
$3.39
$--
card
card$2.74
$3.14
$3.44
$--

Exxon

1503 Blue Ridge Blvd, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.09
$2.99
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.14
$3.04

Exxon

10941 Clemson Blvd, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.03
$3.33
$2.99
card
card$2.74
$3.08
$3.38
$3.04

Spinx

507 Bypass Us-123, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Xpress Fuels at 508 E North 1St St. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

