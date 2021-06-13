Are you overpaying for gas in Chatsworth? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Chatsworth?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Chatsworth area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 102 E Fort St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 102 E Fort St, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pure 2035 Smyrna Church Rd, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Favorite Market 6311 Ga-225, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3080 Ga-52A, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 3120 Ga-52A. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.