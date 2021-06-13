Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Marquette

(MARQUETTE, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Marquette area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marquette area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marquette area appeared to be at Krist, at 338 W Washington St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marquette area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Krist 338 W Washington St, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

BP 501 W Washington St, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Krist 1110 Lincoln Ave, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Holiday 2000 Us-41 W, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Krist 2782 Us-41 W, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Meijer 3630 Us-41 West, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 301 W Fair Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.