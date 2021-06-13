Cancel
Marquette, MI

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Marquette

Marquette Daily
Marquette Daily
 8 days ago
(MARQUETTE, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Marquette area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marquette area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marquette area appeared to be at Krist, at 338 W Washington St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marquette area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Krist

338 W Washington St, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19

BP

501 W Washington St, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.19

Krist

1110 Lincoln Ave, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19

Holiday

2000 Us-41 W, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Krist

2782 Us-41 W, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19

Meijer

3630 Us-41 West, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 301 W Fair Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Marquette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

