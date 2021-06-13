Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Marquette
(MARQUETTE, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Marquette area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marquette area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marquette area appeared to be at Krist, at 338 W Washington St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marquette area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 301 W Fair Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.