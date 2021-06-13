Cancel
Big Spring, TX

Don’t overpay for gas in Big Spring: Analysis shows most expensive station

Big Spring Today
Big Spring Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0aSzwwSo00

(BIG SPRING, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Big Spring?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Big Spring area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.63 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 311 S Gregg St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Big Spring area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

311 S Gregg St, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Alon

401 Birdwell Ln, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

4806 W Us-80, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Chevron

1100 N Lamesa Hwy, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$3.35

Sunoco

1101 Lamesa Hwy, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.39
$--
$3.35

Shell

704 W Ih-20, Big Spring
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.74
$3.36
card
card$2.89
$3.17
$3.68
$3.41

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 201-A W Marcy Dr. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Big Spring, TX
