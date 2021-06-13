Don’t overpay for gas in Big Spring: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BIG SPRING, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Big Spring?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Big Spring area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.63 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 311 S Gregg St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Big Spring area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 311 S Gregg St, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 401 Birdwell Ln, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4806 W Us-80, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 1100 N Lamesa Hwy, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.35

Sunoco 1101 Lamesa Hwy, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.35

Shell 704 W Ih-20, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.74 $ 3.36 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.17 $ 3.68 $ 3.41

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 201-A W Marcy Dr. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.