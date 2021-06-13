Where’s the most expensive gas in Garden City?
(GARDEN CITY, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Garden City area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Garden City area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $2.87 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Garden City area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 410 W Kansas Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.95
$3.19
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.94
$3.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.17
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3010 Larue St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.