Garden City, KS

Where’s the most expensive gas in Garden City?

Posted by 
Garden City News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAnTg_0aSzwuhM00

(GARDEN CITY, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Garden City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Garden City area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $2.87 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Garden City area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 410 W Kansas Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

410 W Kansas Ave, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Valero

2001 E Mary St, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.11

Dillons

1325 E Kansas Ave, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.95
$3.19
$2.99

Gas N Go

1621 E Kansas Ave, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Shop

1102 N Campus Dr, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.94
$3.24
$--

Sinclair

407 E Kansas Ave, Garden City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.17
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3010 Larue St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Garden City, KS
4
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Garden City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

