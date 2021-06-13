Where’s the most expensive gas in Garden City?

(GARDEN CITY, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Garden City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Garden City area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $2.87 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Garden City area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 410 W Kansas Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 410 W Kansas Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2001 E Mary St, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Dillons 1325 E Kansas Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Gas N Go 1621 E Kansas Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Shop 1102 N Campus Dr, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ --

Sinclair 407 E Kansas Ave, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.17 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3010 Larue St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.