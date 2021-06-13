Are you overpaying for gas in Carlsbad? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(CARLSBAD, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Carlsbad area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Carlsbad area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.63 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 821 N Canal St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.39
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.30
$3.60
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$3.25
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 2301 S Canal St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.